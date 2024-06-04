WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park's Public Works building will be getting a new generator. In an update to a story we told you about last month, the city council approved the funding at Monday night's council meeting.

The money will come out of the city's reserves and then put into the 2025 budget to pay back the reserve. The facility's existing generator is 7 years old and is failing. At a working session on May 20th, the council determined replacing the generator was a better option than trying to fix it.

Costs for the new generator are not to exceed $200,000 and includes all scopes of the work being done.

