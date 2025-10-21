City Council Votes Unanimously To Lengthen Mayor’s Term
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The mayor's term in office has been extended for one Central Minnesota city. Waite Park voted to extend the mayor's term of office to four years at Monday night's city council meeting. Currently, the mayor's term is two years, but the council terms are for four years, so the council thought updating the mayor's office length to match the council's terms made sense. The city council voted unanimously to amend the city ordinance to four years, but council member Vic Schulz was not present. The new four-year term length will go into effect for the next election year in 2026.
Memorable Minnesota Sports Homecomings/Reunions
