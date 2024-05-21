Waite Park Public Works Generator Needs To Be Fixed/Replaced

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The generator at the Waite Park Public Works Facility is failing to start on its own and needs to be fixed or replaced. Public Work Director Bill Schluenz informed the city council of the issue at a working session Monday night.

It would cost the city about $70,000 and take 1 – 2 months to fix the generator or around $170,000 and roughly two weeks to replace it. Several council members expressed their frustration with the issue being the generator is only 7 years old, and any repair work is not covered under warranty.

After about 20 minutes of discussion the council decided going with a new generator would be the best option. Schluenz is going to put together a final estimate for replacement costs and present it to the council in another work session before they officially decide to replace the generator.

