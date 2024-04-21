Hundreds Line Up Despite Cold Weather For Record Store Day – [PHOTOS]
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Hundreds turned out on Saturday trying to get that treasured limited edition vinyl. People lined up at their favorite record store for Record Store Day (RSD).
RSD is an annual April event that releases limited edition records worldwide for fans of the music format. General Manager of Down In the Valley Scott Farrell says RSD is a huge deal for them:
"Record Store Day's absolutely 100% the biggest day of the year and its not even close, Black Friday pails in comparison. Christmas is obviously a good time of year for us but there's nothing that compares with the sales that we do in one day on Record Store Day and really the weekend."
The title everyone was trying to get this year was the Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan 45 that was limtied to 15,000 copies worldwide, and Farrell says vinyl collecting is not just an older person's hobby anymore:
"But what we've been seeing the trend that last few years is a lot of young people in our stores buying vinyl, it's very comforting to see that next generation has picked it up."
Farrell says artists like Rodrigo, Kahan and Sabrina Carpenter are helping to bring the younger generation into the Hobby
Sam Young of St. Cloud was been lining up since 2008 for RSD and says he got in line about 7:00 a.m. this year and has some special reasons for a couple of the records he was hoping to get:
"I was also at South Park's 25th Anniversary at Red Rocks, they did a live show there with, with a bunch of different bands and I want to pick up that as a souvenir if having been there and if they still got it Zappa for President because he'd be better than either of the other two we got going."
Young says he has been collecting since high school:
"I'll never stop, I'm 61 years old and I've been buying records since I was 14 with my own money I earned at the nursery in high school so I've still got the records that I bought when I was 14 and you know my daughter can figure out what do with them when I pass on."
RSD vinyl can only be obtained at independent record stores and is a day for vinyl enthusiasts to come together and share the culture of collecting records.
The first RSD took place in 2008 and the quantity of a limited edition title for the event can range from 600 on the low end to as many as 75,000 copies on the high end worldwide.
