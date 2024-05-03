MN National Guard Financial Management Soldiers Deploy

BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- Some of the Minnesota National Guard's financial soldiers are being deployed to the Middle East.

The 247th Financial Management Support Detachment will hold a departure ceremony Saturday.

The 247th ensures the financial readiness and well-being of the U.S. armed forces and civilian contractors. Their mission is essential to providing pay and benefits to service members, managing resources, and contracts, and budgeting U.S. funds.

The deployment is part of a regularly scheduled rotation of units.

Get our free mobile app

About 25 soldiers including from central Minnesota communities like Alexandria, Brainerd, and Villard will be deployed. It will be the first deployment for more than half of the soldiers.

READ RELATED ARTICLES