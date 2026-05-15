St. Cloud Huskies Face Must-win Game After Tough Tournament Loss
JOPLIN, MISSOURI (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University lost its first game at the NCAA Central Region Softball Tournament.
The 20th-ranked Huskies fell to the 9th-ranked Southern Arkansas 9-2 Thursday night in Joplin, Missouri.
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St. Cloud will now play unranked Augustana in an elimination game at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Huskies lost to the Vikings in their last meeting just last weekend in the NSIC Conference Tournament Championship game.
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