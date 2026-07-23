ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Nobody won the jackpot, but there was a big winner in Minnesota in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

The Minnesota State Lottery says a winning ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at a Kwik Trip store in Lake Elmo.

The Powerball jackpot grows to an estimated $600 million for the next drawing on Saturday.

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Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $743 million for its next drawing on Friday.

Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. In Minnesota, lottery players have one year to claim prizes. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Information regarding Minnesota Lottery prize winners above $10,000 is private data. Unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.