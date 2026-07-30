ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Central Minnesota Community Foundation has awarded $190,000 to 16 local organizations through three competitive grant rounds.

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For the Central Minnesota Difference Maker Grants, CommonBond Communities received $20,000 for its Affordable Housing Services-Sherburne County program, Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota received $30,000 for its Pathways to Housing Success program, Mid-Minnesota Legal Assistance received $30,000 for its Housing Stability for Families program, and ServeMinnesota received $20,000 for its Heading Home Corps: Keeping Central Minnesotans Housed program.

For the Central Minnesota Arts Grants, the Economic Development Authority of Richmond received $7,000 for its mural project, Heijeu Arts received $9,900 for its Alleyway of Art: Prism Path project, Melrose Area Arts Council received $8,000 for its mural project, and St. Cloud Downtown Alliance received $5,100 for its mural project.

For the Thomas Ritsche Youth Grants, 180 Degrees received $7,500 to support its St. Cloud Youth Shelter, District 742-LEAF received $7,500 for its Breaking Barriers: Extracurricular Access for Students program, Foster Advocates received $5,000 for its Foster Youth Postsecondary Connection project, Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines received $2,500 for its St. Cloud Area Girl Scouts in Action program, Great River Children's Museum received $10,000 for its Pop Up Play program, Katherine Johnson Education Center received $10,000 for its Rebalance program, QUEERSPACE Collective received $10,000 for its Hangouts St. Cloud program, and Thumbs Up received $7,500 for its Youth Resilience After School program.