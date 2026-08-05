St. Cloud State Volleyball Picked Third In NSIC Preseason Poll

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The coaches in the Northern Sun Intercolligiate Conference are expecting the St. Cloud State University volleyball team to once again be one of the top teams in the conference.

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The NSIC has just released its preseason coaches' poll. They have the Huskies picked to finish third in the conference this season.

SCSU finished the 2025 season with an overall record of 28- 7. They went 18- 2 in the conference. St. Cloud State was third in the regular season behind Concordia St. Paul and Wayne State. But SCSU ended up winning the postseason conference tournament and earned the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

The NSIC says the SCSU "player to watch" is senior outside hitter Shelby Kimm.

Head coach Chad Braegelmann is entering his 12th season as the Huskies' coach. He is approaching 500 career wins. He owns an overall record of 492 wins and 273 losses.

NSIC Preseason rankings:

1). Concordia - St. Paul (220 points, 11 first-place votes)

2). Wayne State (207 points, 3 first-place votes)

3). St. Cloud State University (199 points, 2 first-place votes)

4). Southwest Minnesota State (177 points)

5). Sioux Falls (158 points)

The Huskies return four starters from last year's team, including two AVCA second-team all-Americans, Shelby Kimm and junior setter Braya LaPlant. Junior libero Laurin Hamann and junior hitter Abby Wachal are also back. Senior middle blocker Hannah Buskiewicz is also expected to return to the lineup after being hampered by injury in 2025.

St. Cloud State will play a 29-match regular season. They'll play 11 home matches. The Huskies will play seven matches against five teams who made the 2025 NCAA Division II Tournament: Barry, Concorida-St. Paul, Lubbock Christian, Lynn, and Wayne State.

The 2026 Huskies Volleyball Season Ticket Package can be purchased for $60/seat at SCSUTickets.com or by calling 320-308-2137. The package includes a general admission ticket to each of the 11 regular-season home matches. Additionally, you can purchase single-match tickets .