Have you ever met a pup or kitty -- and figured out their personality pretty quickly?

How 'bout this one?

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society

Meet Bear -- a rottweiler hound goofball, ready to be adopted.

Yep, Bear is a 55-pound, 6-year-old sweet boy with an amazing "happy and joyful personality" that skines through.

Staff at the Tri-County Humane Society shelter in St. Cloud say he's "a confident dog who enjoys making the most of every day."

Bear's in foster care right now. That means he's living away from the shelter as part of the Adoption Ambassador Program.

His foster folk say he's great with the resident dog. He's protective of the family and home. "He does this thing where he puts his head into you and then pushes against you."

He also likes to sleep with his human and sleeps through the night.

Bear chases cats, so he'd best fit in a home without felines.

Bear's smart, too. He's housetrained and knows some commands.

In his previous home, Bear was good with being kenneled and free-roaming in the house.

He's also good with kids.

As far as going on walkies, Bear is "enthusiastic" and may pull during walks. TCHS staff have some tips about ways to make walks more fun and less work.

Bear is chipped, neutered and loyal as the day is long.

Ready to meet this happy goofball?

Bear is available through TCHS' Adoption Ambassador Program and is not at the shelter. Call 320-252-0896 to arrange a meet-and-greet. (And Bear is part of the TCHS summer sale. Take 50% off his listed adoption fee.)

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: