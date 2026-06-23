Hank is one BIG boy!

At 83 pounds, this nearly 5-year-old boxer mix is a lovable chunk who sort of looks like an old man.

His walkers at the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud love this guy. And he just loves people.

Other dogs? Not so much. So he'd probably do best as the only dog in the household.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society

Also, our big boy seems to have a prey drive around wildlife, so, his next family will have to use caution "with any resident cats or other small animals in his new home." (Not to worry -- TCHS staff have great recommendations on how to introduce him to resident pets and small children.)

Hank's hoping for a new home -- maybe yours?

Hank is a transfer from another animal shelter.

He's smart. He know how to "sit" -- but needs some work on other commands. Staff say he's very food motivated (aren't we all?) -- so a future of training and treats may be in the cards for Hank.

He's housetrained and will bark at the door when he needs to go outisde and do his business.

Hank is Kid-Approved!

Hank's done well with kids. I mean, just look at that sweet face! Kids will love him.

Hank's got a goofy personality and loves all sorts of balls -- especially footballs.

Staff say Hank is very adaptable to new environments. So settling into his next home should be pretty easy for him.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society

Wanna meet Hank and see if you click?

Here's how to meet Biggie Smalls:

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and see him in Kennel Room 2, H.

Pretty sure you may want to adopt Hank?

You can always put a 24-hour adoption hold on Hank to give you time to meet him and decide if he is a good fit in your home.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: