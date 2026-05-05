Some of the beagles -- bought and removed from a bio-medical breeding facility in Wisconin -- are heading to St. Cloud late next week.

The Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud plans to take in at least 10 of the dogs from Ridglan Farms, a breeding and testing facility in Wisconsin.

"We are planning on 10, but we'll see who we bring back next week! More may need help. We're traveling to the Twin Cities to transport them back," says Kate Kompas who is the Marketing and Communications Manager for TCHS.''

Ultimately, the dogs will be adopted out.

The beagles are part of some 1,500 dogs that were purchased and are in the process of being removed from Ridglan Farms near Mt. Horeb in southern Wisconsin.

What is Ridglan Farms?

Ridglan Farm's website describes the company's mission is "to provide Purpose Bred Beagles for research that increases and exceeds the expectations of the research community."

But animal rights advocates contend the dogs have been subjected to painful procedures and conditions, including surgeries without proper anesthesia.

The business has been the subject of protests, lawsuits and break-ins over its 60 years in business.

On April 30, two animal rescue non-profits announced a deal to buy 1,500 dogs from Ridglan Farms' Dane County breeding facility.

Those groups -- Big Dog Ranch Rescue and the Center for a Humane Economy -- bought 1,500 of the 2,000 dogs at Ridglan and are in the process of removing them from the facility.

Why did Ridglan sell the dogs?

WITI - Fox-6 in Milwaukee reports a judge in 2025 found probable cause that Ridglan Farms had committed crimes of animal cruelty. A special prosecutor did not file charges, but instead agreed to a settlement "that allows Ridglan Farms to avoid criminal charges if it surrenders its breeding license by July 1, 2026."

Advocates have been working to find shelters and homes for the dogs the groups bought.

Some of the rescue beagles are coming to St. Cloud.

The beagles coming to St. Cloud will be prepared for adoption.

"They need plenty of care, for sure!" says Kompas. "The basics: spay/neuter, vaccinations, deworming, etc. Some may need additional socialization, and some could require above-and-beyond medical treatment. We'll be prepared for anything."

TCHS Executive Director Marit Ortega says they're ready to help find homes for the dogs.

"We are so grateful for the incredible network of animal welfare advocates across the U.S. who have come together to help these beagles in their time of need," Ortega says.

"When stories like this break, it's in our nature to want to jump in and be part of the solution. We don't always have space, but the stars aligned this time."

Ortega says it will take some work and time to prepare these pups for new homes. "These dogs have been through unimaginable trauma. We're looking forward to receiving them with open arms and showering them with lots of love and care. It's an honor to be part of these beagles' story, even if just for a short time, before sending them on their way to live out the rest of their lives in loving homes."

You could adopt a rescue beagle.

Kompas says once the beagles are at the TCHS shelter and they're ready, they'll invite the community to come visit them and potentially adopt them.

If you'd like to help support the relocation of the beagles, you can donate on a special TCHS fundraising page.