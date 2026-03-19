PUPPY POWER!

Patrick is cute, loveable...and he needs a LOT of attention.

This year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix has a lot of puppy energy. He's 56 pounds, neutered and chipped.

And did I mention he's high-energy?

The staff at the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud says Patrick needs plenty of playtime and interaction to keep him busy and occupied.

Patrick likes other dogs and older children. He hasn't met cats, small animals or young kids, so he'll need to be properly introduced.

Just take a look at this pupper -- you can see the gears turning in the head of this smart boy.

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Wanna meet Patrick?

You should meet Patrick and see if he's a good match for your family!

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit him in the Kennel Room 2,G

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

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The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map to the Tri-County Humane Society: