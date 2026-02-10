Meet Marvin: The Energetic Cuddlebug

This one-year-old 78-pound black-and-white Labrador Retriever is ready for a new adventure.

And he's ready for adoption at the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud.

Marvin was brought to the TCHS shelter a couple weeks ago. But in that short time, TCHS staff have some observations about this good boy.

Get To Know Marvin: Personality and Playtime

Marvin loves bacon-flavored treats. Don't we all? Also on that love list -- bones and stuffed toys.

Marvin loves playing with his people and prefers sleeping with them in bed. Awwww...

He's a strong boy and could use some basic training. Staff can help you with resources and tips.

Ideal Home for Marvin: Is Your Family the Right Fit?

Marvin has a lot of energy and CAN be a little rambunctious. He would do best in a home without cats.

He's a smart boy and already knows tricks like "sit" and "paw."

He's been trained to use a crate and does well.

And look at that face!

Tri-County Humane Society

Ready to meet Marvin?

If you're interested in this pupper, you should visit him at the TCHS.

Here's how to get to know him.

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit him in the Kennel Room 2, G.

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Tri-County Humane Society

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: