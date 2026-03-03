If you believe “The eyes are the windows of the soul,” then peer into the soul of this beautiful girl who's waiting for you to adopt her.

Natalie is nearly two-year-old Shepherd-mixed breed female with big brown, soulful eyes. She's mostly black with white patches on her throat, chest and paws. She weighs about 40-pounds.

And she's gorgeous.

Who's a good girl? Natalie is...

Staff at the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud say Natalie was in foster care for a time when she recently had puppies -- they're up for adoption, too. Staff say Natalie is "sweet, loyal and affectionate." She loves people and bonds with them.

Curious -- and with a bit of prey drive -- Natalie did well with a cat in a previous home. She can be a little standoffish with other dogs.

Natalie is spayed, chipped, mostly potty-trained and both kennel- and crate-trained. And she'll let you know when she needs to go outside.

And those eyes...

Would you like to meet this good girl?

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet. Natalie is being fostered off-site, so if you'd like to meet her, call and schedule a get-together.

If you're worried someone else will take her home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on her.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map to visit the Tri-County Humane Society: