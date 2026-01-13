Here, kitty-kitty!

Sprinkles is ready to find a sunny place in your home to settle-in and bask.

He's shy, but sweet. And staff at the Tri-County Humane Society he likes quiet places and hiding spots where he can settle-in, explore, and enjoy pets to his head. (He'll head-butt your hand for more attention...)

He's good with other cats, loves wet food and freeze-dried chicken.

Sprinkles is ready to go!

Sprinkles is a year old, 8 pounds and needs a home that doesn't have a lot of commotion. In fact, he'd do really well being with someone who works from home or a retired person.

He's neutered, chipped and ready for his next adventure.

Plus, a generous donor has paid $100 toward Sprinkles' adoption fee.

Ready to meet this handsome, shy boy?

Here's how to get to know Sprinkles:

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit him in the Main Cat Room.

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896. They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: