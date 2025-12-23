OH BOY, OH BOY, OH BOY!

Jack is looking forward to spending Christmas in a new, furever home.

This 70-pound mixed breed is hanging out at the Tri-County Humane Society shelter -- waiting for a someone to take him home.

Jack is a big boy and he's only a year old. He's chipped and neutered.

Tri-County Humane Society

Jack is a sweet boy and is ready for going home for Christmas.

Staff say he lived with another dog in his previous home and did well. They say he's "sweet and gentle" who loves pets and treats.

He loves to snuggle and thanks people with "kisses" as a thank you.

Staff recommend durable chew toys and lots of treats to help in Jack's training.

Wouldn't Jack be a great Christmas gift to your family this year?

If you're interested in this pupper, you should visit him at the TCHS.

Here's how to get to know Jack.

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit him in the Kennel Room 2, G.

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Jack -- and all of the other "ready to go" pets at the Tri-County Humane Society -- have 50% reduced aoption fees IF they're adopted today or tomorrow. That's half-off if you adopt Jack before closing time at 3 pm on Christmas Eve.

Tri-County Humane Society

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: