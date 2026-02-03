Meet Binx: The Gentle Cuddler

Mysterious...and friendly -- that's our boy Binx!

He's a cuddler with "low energy level" according to the staff at the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud.

They call Binx "a shy, but sweet gentleman."

I'd call him a lap cat.

A Perfect Match for a Cozy Home

And if you have a lap -- and a quiet home -- Binx might be a perfect match for you.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Adorable Features and Fun Facts

This 10.5 pound domestic longhair is 4-and-a-half years old. He's mostly black but with that distinctive brown chin, black nose and those piercing green eyes. What a cutie!

Playful and Relaxed: Binx’s Favorite Activities

He likes his scratching posts, catnip and naps (who doesn't) -- PLUS he can sleep just about anywhere, including your lap.

He loves to be brushed and digs string toys and stuffed mice.

Managing Stress: Binx’s Sensitive Side

Binx likes a chill environment. When he gets stressed, he's "been known to overgroom himself" causing alopecia.

But not to worry -- staff say this typically resolves itself with reduced stress.

Affectionate Nature Waiting to Shine

He will come across as timid until he gets to know you, but staff say "his true affectionate personality is sure to outshine his timid demeanor in the right setting."

Binx has been around kids and has been quite friendly. He's neutered and chipped.

And just look at those eyes!

Oh, did I mention a generous donor has paid his adoption fee?

Wanna take Binx home with you?

Here's how to get to know Binx:

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit him in the Main Cat Room.

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896. They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: