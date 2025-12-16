You can give your family the gift of unconditional love this holiday season.

Nala is a 4-1/2 year old German shepherd/Rottweiler mix. She's a big girl -- weighing in at 105 pounds.

And she's gorgeous.

Beautiful Nala has a great personality and is looking for a family to join this holiday season.

Staff at the Tri-County Humane Society describe her as "outgoing, exuberant, loving, and excitable." And they think she would love to join a family with "a big yard and big couch."

Nala is spayed, chipped and housetrained. She is crate-trained and knows some basic commands. She likes to chew things, so you'll want to be aware of chewable items nearby -- like shoes!

Staff say Nala was a good girl around children, but she was unaware of her size, so you'll want to make sure she's supervised around young kids.

Cats? She likes playing with them, but "has been friendly." Other dogs? She's been "friendly and playful" with smaller doggos. If you're thinking about bringing Nala into a home with another dog, you'll want to have a meet-and-greet with her and any other dogs in your household already. Staff have great tips for how to introduce Nala to other pets.

This big girl "loves to run, play tug, ride in the car and go on walks."

You'll want to put her in a harness for walks and think about some general obedience classes to help build on what she's already learned.

And if you're interested in adopting this gorgeous girl, a generous donor paid $250 toward her adoption fee.

Want to meet Nala and see if she would be a good fit in your home?

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit her in the Kennel Room 2, K.

If you're worried someone else will take her home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on her.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map to visit the Tri-County Humane Society: