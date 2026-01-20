Meet Cindy Pawford.

(Was the beauty mark a giveaway?)

This gorgeous girl is hanging out at the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud, waiting for her new family to come in, meet and adopt her.

Cindy seems shy...at first. But just get her out of her kennel and she comes to life. She becomes more active. More fun.

And just like her human doppelganger, she loves the camera -- and the camera loves her.

Cindy Pawford is one beautiful girl!

Cindy is a 3-year-old, 43-pound mixed breed. She's been at TCHS since Christmas eve.

She was a stray, so staff don't know a whole lot about Cindy. But they DO know while she can be a bit timid and take a while to warm up to new people, she's highly motivated by food. (Aren't we all?) So bring on the treats!

Because she was a stray, staff don't know how she is around kids or other pets. So TCHS staffers recommend "slow and proper introductions" when you bring Cindy into your home. (Don't worry -- TCHS staff have a bunch of tips and resources to help ease the transition.)

And then there's that beauty mark.

Interested in meeting this gorgeous girl?

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit her in the Kennel Room 1, D.

If you're worried someone else will take her home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on her.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map to visit the Tri-County Humane Society: