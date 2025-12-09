Don't we all need that positive, energetic force in our lives -- especially at Christmas?

That's what Bobbi brings to the holiday party.

Pure joy, positive energy AND snuggles.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Bobbi's a 56-pound mixed breed. He's just over 2-year-old. And he just loves people.

His walkers at the Tri-County Humane Society says Bobbi's tail is always wagging and he's got a big smile on his face.

They say he's "the kind of dog who can turn a rough day around just by being his cheerful self."

And he lives for fun.

He loves chasing balls -- repeatedly. Fetch is one of his favorite things to do.

And after, Bobbi loves snuggling with his person and getting a ton of attention.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

This boy also loves his chew toys. And you can help "reinforce his obedience cues and keep his mind as busy as his paws."

Bobbi's neutered, chipped and ready to meet his new family.

AND...TCHS staff say a generous donor has paid Bobbi's adoption fees, so he's ready to go.

In fact, this donor paid the adoption fees for all three of these amazing dogs -- the three dogs who've been at the Tri-County Humane Society the longest: Bobbi, Ghost and Ray.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

If you're interested in meeting Bobbi, Ray, or Ghost, we can make that happen.

How do you meet these good boys?

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and see Bobbi in Kennel Room 2, E.

Are you in love with these guys?

You can always put a 24-hour adoption hold on any of them to give you time to meet them and decide if they are a good fit in your home.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: