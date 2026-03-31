Just look at this beautiful girl!

Peppa Pig is a 2-year-old, 47-pound mixed breed. She's mostly white with a black nose and muzzle and patch over her right eye.

She came to the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud as a transfer. Most recently, she was in foster care where she mothered nine puppies.

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Peppa is back at the TCHS shelter -- and now she's ready for her next adventure.

Her foster says Peppa is a great dog with lots of energy. She likes bones and treats and chasing after a ball with a bell in it.

She does well with other dogs. But not so much with cats.

Peppa is doing well with her housetraining and will go to the door when she needs to.

She is used to being kenneled overnight.

Peppa is spayed, chipped and ready to meet you.

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Would you like to meet this good girl?

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit her in the Kennel Room 2, F.

If you're worried someone else will take her home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on her.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

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Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map to visit the Tri-County Humane Society: