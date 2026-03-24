LOLA IS ONE LIVE WIRE!

This pit bull terrier mix is a sweetheart -- but she is full of energy.

In fact, Lola is very excited to be around her people and has a lot of energy to share. She's still working on some of that jumpy energy that has made some cats in her life a little nervous at times.

Lola's crate trained and is calm when crated. She's housetrained, spayed and chipped, too.

And like you and me -- she loves treats and playtime.

Lola is a 50-pound, year-and-a-half-old girl who's been at the Tri-County Humane Society shelter in St. Cloud since mid-February.

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WOULD LOLA BE A GOOD ADDITION TO YOUR HOME?

Lola needs to burn off a lot of energy, so she would do really well with an active family. She'll go running with you. And a fenced-in yard means hours of running around and playing catch.

If you think this beautiful doggo -- with her unique ears and soulful eyes -- would make a great addition to your household, call and request a meet-and-greet outside of the kennel. That's when her personality will really shine through.

Ready to meet Lola at the Tri-County Humane Society?

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If you're interested in this pupper, you should visit her at the TCHS.

Here's how to get to know Lola.

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit her in the Kennel Room 2, B.

If you're worried someone else will take her home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on her.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

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Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: