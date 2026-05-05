Meet Colt, the working dog!

Colt's from Oz, or at least has roots in the Land Down Under. He's an Australin Cattle Dog/Australian Shepherd mix.

This 4-and-a-half-year-old 50-pound ball of energy loves to stay busy.

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Where would Colt thrive?

The folks at the Tri-County Humane Society shelter in St. Cloud say he would do best in a very active household -- ideally, a farm -- where he can do his thing.

He loves to drag his person on a walk with him -- literally. He's a puller when he walks.

He also likes fetch and tug-of-war.

He's a super-sweet pup with a big smile on his face.

However, Colt does NOT like being around small children or cats.

Colt's neutered, chipped and ready for his next adventure.

Ready to meet this amazing good boy?

You should meet Colt and see if he's a good match for your family!

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit him in the Kennel Room 1,F

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

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The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map to the Tri-County Humane Society: