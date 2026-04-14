A PERFECT DOG IN THE HOME OF THE HUSKIES!

Meet Equay.

She's a 50-pound Husky mixed breed. And isn't she just gorgeous?

Equay is a transfer from another facility where staff say she did well with other doggos, cats and kids.

This good girl is being treated for heartworm, so some follow-up vet care may be needed after adoption. Staff say Equay will be fine, but under exercise restriction for the next several weeks as she recovers.

Staff at the Tri-County Humane Society shelter in St. Cloud say she is a sweetie and loves getting pets and rubs, including a good booty scratch.

She's smart, too, and knows "sit" and catches treats in her mouth.

You should know she has been known to sneak out, so...

Equay is spayed and chipped and ready for adoption.

Wanna meet this beautiful girl?

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Here's how to get to know Equay.

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit her in the Kennel Room 3, E.

If you're worried someone else will take her home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on her.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

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Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map:

ADOPTION UPDATE ON PAST FEATURED PETS

Daisy from last week with the heart nose is still at the Tri-County Humane Society Shelter. But some wonderful donor has paid her adoption fee. So minus some admin fees, she is free to a good home.

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