You'll want to pick this pretty Daisy!

Daisy is just a puppy. And though she's 38 pounds, folks at the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud say she shouldn't get much bigger.

Dairy's a mixture of a few dog breeds. She looks like a shepherd. But in any case, she's adorable.

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Daisy's a cutie-patootie with a distinct look.

With mostly white fur, a floppy ear and a heart shaped nose, this "cutie pie is like a big teddy bear" with lots of energy. And Daisy loves to play.

Six-month-old Daisy is chipped and spayed. She came to TCHS as a transfer from another shelter in early March.

And she's ready to settle down in a new home.

Could that home be yours?

Want to meet this beautiful girl?

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and see her in Kennel Room 2, D.

Are you in love with Daisy?

You can always put a 24-hour adoption hold on Daisy to give you time to meet her and decide if she is a good fit in your home.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

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Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: