Remember "The Flying Nun"?

Sally Field played a nun who could fly when the wind caught her cornette.

It was a silly, fun, fantasy sitcom in the late 1960s.

Flash forward 60 years.

Meet Cali!

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This nearly 5-year-old spayed mixed breed dog is a beaut!

First, she's a beautiful creamy white with a soft brown nose and soulful eyes.

But those ears! She's channeling Sister Bertrille and looks like she could lift-off the ground in a stiff breeze.

Cali is a little over 40 pounds and staff at the Tri-County Humane Society shelter in St. Cloud say she is "a sweet and gentle girl who is looking for a patient and understanding home."

You see, Cali can be a little nervous around new people and situations. But once she becomes familiar with new folks or animals, she's a lover.

Because Cali is on the sensitive side, TCHS staff recommend she goes to home without young children, although "older, repectful kids" who understand boundaries and how to deal with a dog may be a good fit.

Cali would do best with an experienced dog owner who can help her build trust.

Staff say once she's comfortable, she's incredibly affectionate and becomes a velcro dog, sticking by your side. Staff say she is a gentle soul "who just needs a little extra time, love, and reassurance to blossom into the loyal companion she’s meant to be."

Amen to that.

Would you like to meet this sweet girl?

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit her in the Kennel Room 3, D.

If you're worried someone else will take her home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on her.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

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Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map to visit the Tri-County Humane Society: