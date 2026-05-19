This little guy is known as Twitch -- a 6-year-old chinchilla who's itchin' for a new home.

It might be yours.

Twitch is a male chinchilla who weighs about a pound.

But what he lacks in size, he makes up for in fun.

Twitch is shy around new folks, but once he gets to know you, he's "friendly and curious when comfortable," according to the staff at the Tri-County Humane Society shelter in St. Cloud.

But once Twitch is familiar with you, staff say he may jump on your hands if you hold them out.

Twitch is friendly to other pets.

Staff say "he does great with other animals as long as they don't want to eat him. He is also a bit of an escape artist. He's a little delicate, and loves to run on his wheel. Kind of like a hamster."

Twitch may need another chinchilla dude to hang out with. So...

Twitch loves his dust bath and running on his wheel.

If you're interested in meeting this little guy, he's hanging out in the small animal room at the Tri-County Humane Society.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Here's how to get to know Twitch:

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit him in the Small Animal Room.

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896. They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: