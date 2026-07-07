GLORY BE! MEET AN OLDER GAL WITH A LOT OF LOVE TO GIVE

Glory is a 6-year-old German Shepherd mixed breed. She weighs in at 76 pounds and came to the Tri-County Humane Society Shelter in St. Cloud as a transfer from another facility.

She is a sweetie who loves people, other dogs and kids. (We're not sure about cats.)

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society

GLORY LOVES A PARADE

Glory was in the Granite City Parade two weeks ago and everyone loved her. She tried to sit on sooo many people's laps. But again -- she's 76 pounds, soooo...

But just look at this good girl. She has that look like she's been around the block, but she's a snuggler and very friendly.

You should visit Glory and see if you're a match!

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and see her in Kennel Room 1, B.

Are you in love with Glory?

You can always put a 24-hour adoption hold on her to give you time to meet her and decide if she is a good fit in your home.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: