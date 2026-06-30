Otis has a little gray in his muzzle.

After all, he's a 10-year-old German Sheherd/Labrador Retriever who's lived his life as a rural/farm dog.

He's earned that gray.

Now, that's not to say Otis isn't playful -- he is.

This nearly 100-pound big boy likes his treats and his squishy balls. He's friendly and playful with farm animals and other dogs. Though, he does chase cats and other small animals, so...

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society

Otis is smart, too.

He's knows how to "sit" and is eager to learn.

Staff at the Tri-County Humane Society Shelter in St. Cloud say this old man needs to live his best senior life having fun and lounging around. They say he would do best in a rural/farm setting, without cats.

Staff say Otis has not been around children and is "quite nervous" around new people and animals. So introductions should be slow. Staff have some great tips on how to introduce an old dog with new situations.

Otis is neutered and chipped and ready to go home with the right humans.

What's with Otis' ears?

If you're wondering about Otis' ears, here's the scoop. He's a "Sheprador" -- a mix of German Shepherd and Labrador Retriever. And having one upright ear and one floppy is ear is very common and completely normal. Consider the "half and half" ears to be part of his signature style.

Wanna meet this good boy?

You should meet Otis and see if he's a good match for your family!

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit him in the Kennel Room 2, K

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: