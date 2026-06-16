You'll want to take a chance on this pupper.

Chance is a 3-and-a-half-year-old white mixed breed male who came to the Tri-County Humane Society shelter in St. Cloud as a transfer from another shelter.

This good boy has been with TCHS for about a month. Staff say he's super-friendly, is excited about everything and eager to please. He is high energy.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society

Take a Chance on this boy -- he has potential!

Chance knows some basic commands, but could use some more training.

Chance recently went on a field trip to area parks. He loves the water, did great with other dogs and has met kids and cats and did well with them, too.

Chance can get excited enough to forget his manners, but staff say he redirects quickly.

Wanna take a chance and meet Chance?

Here's how to get to know him.

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit him in the Kennel Room 3, C.

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: