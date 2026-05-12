You're killing me, Smalls!

Biggy Smalls is a 14-and-a-half pound rat terrier mix who is hanging out at the Tri-County Humane Society Shelter in St. Cloud.

He's looking for a new home after being transfered from another facility and a home.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Little dog -- big attitude!

The thing is -- Biggy is a little velcro dog. He has that small dog energy and wants to be friends with anyone -- and everyone -- who wants to be his friend. That includes during car rides and long walks in the park on a leash.

TCHS staff say he's loyal and will be with you throughout the day. In fact, they suggest he would do really well with someone who works from home.

Biggy met and did well with another dog. But that cat he met -- he was not a fan at all. He has not met young kids.

Biggy is good with being kenneled at night -- preferrably near his owners bed.

Ready to meet this little dynamo?

Here's how to meet Biggie Smalls:

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and see him in Kennel Room 2, B.

Pretty sure you may want to adopt Biggy?

You can always put a 24-hour adoption hold on Biggy Smalls to give you time to meet him and decide if he is a good fit in your home.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: