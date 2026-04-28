Meet Carlos the Cat, who's ready to join your home.

Carlos used to be an outdoor kitty when he came to the Tri-County Humane Society shelter in St. Cloud.

But he's digging the transition to being an indoor kitty now.

Carlos came to TCHS with some health concerns that had to be taken care of. But he's been nursed back to health. He's in great health and ready to be adopted.

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Carlos is a year old, 9-1/2 pound domestic shorthair who's been chilling out in the main cat room at the shelter for the past month.

He's lived with dogs, cats and small kids and did just fine.

Carlos likes cheek and chin rubs and freeze-dried cat treats. Staff say he should be fed "measured portions of a high-quality cat food to help him maintain an appropriate weight and long-term health."

Ready to meet Carlos?

Here's how:

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit him in the Main Cat Room.

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

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Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896. They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: