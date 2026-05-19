ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is looking for developers to share their ideas for the vacant lot that used to be part of the old Technical High School.

The city has issued a Request for Proposals to buy and develop the 3.27-acre site now known as the North City Hall site, adjacent to Lake George and overlooking downtown.

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They say they are interested in proposals

"that strengthen the downtown core, complement the Lake George and Eastman Park area, and advance St. Cloud’s long-term housing and placemaking goals."

The redevelopment aligns with the City’s ongoing downtown revitalization efforts and is supported by the 2024 Comprehensive Housing Needs Analysis, which projects significant housing demand through 2040.

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The City envisions development that includes residential or mixed-use housing that:

• Enhances Lake George as a central gathering space

• Increases 24/7 activity downtown

• Adds attainable housing options for young professionals and seniors

• Strengthens local businesses by increasing nearby customer traffic

• Improves long-term tax base and land productivity

The site was previously part of the former Tech High School campus, and demolition of the 1955 and 1975 wings was completed in 2023.

Earlier this month, the St. Cloud City Council approved the sale of the adjacent former District 742 Media Services property to Gate City Bank.

Read More: New Bank Construction Approved On Division Street In St. Cloud |

There is also an effort underway to move the James J. Hill statue off of the North City Hall property to allow for any future development proposals.

Read More: Why St. Cloud's James J. Hill Statue Might Move To Waite Park |

Proposals must be received by: July 17, 2026

Submissions should be delivered to: City of St. Cloud

For additional information or supporting site documents, contact:

Cathy Mehelich

Economic Development Director

Phone: (320) 650-3111

Email: cathy.mehelich@ci.stcloud.mn.u