SARTELL (WJON News) -- Students, teachers, and staff in an area school have been seeing some extra visitors around their campus recently. Students in Sartell-St. Stephen High School's art class has put up full-sized sculptures of people throughout the building. The life-sized art was created using clear packing tape.

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Art teacher Kara Poissant says all the sculptures have a school community message posted next to them:

"We have one on top of the lockers over here that is about procrastination, and it's beautiful. It has a backpack filled with all kinds of things that students might have. This one behind us is about friendship and about removing the cellphone from the situation, and how they can interact a little easier together."

Poissant says it has been great to see students stopping to check out all the sculptures and reading the messages.

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The kids could work on their own sculpture or as a team, and they used their bodies as molds. Poissant says it is quite the process:

"We start by wrapping the packaging tape around their legs. They wrap it with the sticky side out first, and then we do a second layer with the sticky side in so that it's nice and sturdy. And they just start at the toes, and they work their way up. They do have to be in the position that they want their sculpture to stay in, and so then you just wrap it all the way."

Poissant says it was about a four-day process to make each sculpture, and having it around the school makes the environment more beautiful and more interactive. The community art sculptures will be on display throughout the school until May 28th. You can see photos of some of the sculptures below.

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LOOK: Do you see faces in these photos? Pareidolia refers to the ability to see recognizable shapes, often faces, in random objects. Take a look at the photos below and see if you can identify any faces or shapes. Some are easy to spot, while others might be more challenging. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz