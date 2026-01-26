SARTELL (WJON News) -- A new Sartell business is already making a big impact on the community. Niron Magnetics is scheduled to open in early 2027, but recently made contributions to the Sartell-St. Stephen High School. At a meeting with the Sartell Robotics Team, Niron representatives made a $12,000 donation to the team.

READ MORE: Sartell Kicks Off A New Era In American Manufacturing

Superintendent Michael Rivard says the donation is a big boost for the robotics program:

"Part of the program, in the robotics program, is how they go about operating as a business and go out for donations and support for the robotics build, and the $12,000 is going to help a great deal this year and in years to come, so we're so appreciative of Niron."

Rivard says the robotics team played a role in attracting Niron to Sartell, so it was great to see the company share the love with the school.

Niron will also be awarding some scholarships.

Niron will also be awarding two $10,000 scholarships for Sartell-Stephen students going to a four-year college and three $2,500 scholarships for students attending St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

Rivard says the city has done a great job bringing in new community-oriented businesses:

"I have a lot of thanks for the City of Sartell and the mayor, and the City Administrator Anna Gruber. They have done a wonderful job in the recruitment efforts with Niron, but also ensuring that we could be partners in those efforts and showing, a business that's very interested in many parts of the country they could have moved into, the things that the Sartell and St. Stephen communities have to offer."

Rivard says it is great whenever a Sartell business partners with the schools and the overall community. Niron Magentics is a company that designs and manufactures sustainable high-performance magnets, and its new plant in Sartell is scheduled to open in the spring of 2027.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [ Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams