SARTELL (WJON News) -- Boys' Basketball teams from across the state bounced into Sartell on Saturday. The teams were at five different sites taking part in the Sartell Area Youth Basketball Association's (SAYBA) 29th Annual Winter Classic. Kids in grades four through eight from three divisions were on hand vying for championships.

It takes a lot of planning to put the tournament together.

High School Site Director Joe Patten says it is a year-round effort to plan for and put the tournament together:

"In the next month, we'll start talking again about the next year's 2027 tournament and see what went right, what went wrong, what went smooth, what do we need to change, and all that, so yeah, it's a year-round process just to make sure everything is on the same track for the following year."

Patten says the association couldn't put on the tournament without all the help from parents and volunteers, and word has spread over the years about the quality of the tournament:

"I think we've created a really good culture around here that makes sure that we have good teams showing up and everybody comes back."

Patten says they get a good crowd at every site, and they get tremendous support from the Sartell St. Stephen Schools District and the community.

Each team is guaranteed three games, and all the players on the winning teams get a championship ring. The tournament ran from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Sartell High School, Middle School, Riverview Intermediate School, the Sartell Community Center, and the Whitney Recreation Center in St. Cloud.

