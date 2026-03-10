Sartell Grad Jalen Schumann Embraces March Madness Journey
WILLMAR (WJON News) -- A Sartell-St. Stephen High School graduate is getting to experience March Madness firsthand. Jalen Schumann is a freshman 2 -guard at Ridgewater College in Willmar. The Warriors received an at large selection into the National Junior College Athletic Association's (NJCAA) Division III National Tournament.
Schumann says it was exciting to hear they were picked after losing the conference championship:
"We went to the school in our film room, and we watched the showcase live. Coach even put up some cameras cause we were hoping we were going to get in. We thought we deserved to be in, and we all got pretty hyped up for that. That was a really awesome moment to have with the team, and it was unreal to be honest."
He says it has been an awesome experience to play with the Warriors and be part of the trip to Nationals.
The first game will be a tough challenge for the Warriors.
The tournament starts on Wednesday with Ridgewater taking on the number six seed, Montgomery County Community College. Schumann says the Mustangs will be a tough challenge for them:
"They're a big team. A lot of their guys are 6' 2" to 6' 8". They're good in the paint, a good shooting team. They're just an all-around good team, it's gonna be a competitive game."
Schumann says their coach wants them to push the pace of the game and score around 115 points. The Warriors run a high-scoring offense averaging over 96 points a game. If they beat the Mustangs, Ridgewater will take on the number 3 seed, Dallas College North Lake, on Thursday.
