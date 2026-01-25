SARTELL (WJON News) -- With the increased attention on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the St. Cloud area, one local school district says they have not offered e-learning to its students yet. Multiple school districts in the Twin Cities have been offering their students learn from home options because of the increased ICE presence in the state.

Do Sartell-St. Stephen Schools plan to offer e-learning?

Sartell-St. Stephen Superintendent Michael Rivard says ISD 748 remains focused, as always, on student safety, but right now there are no plans to offer e-learning:

"Our schools are operating right now on their regular schedules, and we have procedures set up in relationship to concerns that families may have. When those families do raise concerns, we work with them directly, those individual families, so at this point we haven't had to consider offering an online school option."

Rivard says they are constantly monitoring developments at the state level, and the district is always prepared to respond.

He says the Sartell staff addresses concerns with students regularly and works with families to ensure students' needs are being met.

"I think that the main thing is always working in partnership with a student's parents on how we're going to address any student's need at any point in time. For me, I'm always trying to stay connected with regional leaders so that I'm remaining aligned with our responses and how we're dealing with any sort of situation, but right now we're working with our kids as things come up."

Rivard says it is important for families and the community to know Sartell-St. Stephen schools remain steady; they are focused on learning, and they value respect, belonging, and partnerships. He says the district always appreciates all the support it receives from families and the Sartell and St. Stephen communities.

