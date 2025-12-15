SARTELL (WJON News) -- A local high school student has earned the highest possible mark on his college entrance exam. Sartell-St. Stephen Junior Henry Johnson earned a 36 on his ACT exam, the highest possible score. Only about 1% of students who take the ACT earn the top composite score. The composite score is calculated by the average of the students' performance in English, math, and reading.

High School Principal Shayne Kusler says Johnson is an incredibly talented individual who excels not only in the classroom but also in fine arts and extracurricular activities, and the entire school is proud of him and how he represents Sartell-Stephen Schools. ACT data shows that students in college who have met at least 3 ACT benchmarks are more than twice as likely to graduate on time as students who have met none.

Henry Johnson, Sartell-St.Stephen High School

