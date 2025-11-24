SARTELL (WJON News) -- With the football season wrapping up this last weekend, it is time to start looking ahead to winter sports. Sartell-St. Stephen High School is hoping to build on its fall success. The Sabres' Volleyball team went to the state tourney for the first time since 1977, and Superintendent Michael Rivard says the experience was great for the entire school:

"It was so fun to be down there and watch our students come down in a couple of buses to cheer on their team. Our community was there, our parents were there, and just a real neat way to end a historic and exciting season for our volleyball team, so really, really proud of these girls."

Sartell-St.Stephen High School Sartell-St.Stephen High School loading...

How important is it for the kids to be involved in after-school activities?

Rivard says sports and academic leagues are important for the kids and the community as a whole:

"It's always rewarding for our coaches, it's rewarding for our teachers, our parents who put so much energy into helping their students be successful, but most importantly, it's so important for our kids to see us out there, to see us as adults out there supporting them too. It's an amazing feeling to have that happening in my hometown."

Rivard says whether it is academic leagues or sports, school activities help kids grow and be successful as they build towards their future, no matter how the team does.

In addition to the Volleyball team's state run, the Boys' and Girls' Soccer teams, and Girls' Swim team reached state, Andrew Berndt went to state for Cross Country, and the Math League and DECA had strong showings at the Apollo Competitions.

Get our free mobile app

Sartell-St.Stephen High School Sartell-St.Stephen High School loading...

Sartell-St.Stephen High School Sartell-St.Stephen High School loading...

Sartell-St.Stephen High School Sartell-St.Stephen High School loading...

Sartell-St.Stephen High School Sartell-St.Stephen High School loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year No team has probably suffered more in its history in Minnesota than the Timberwolves from playoff failures to poor decisions, see Joe Smith's contract, and bad trades it seems like the team is almost always in the wait-until-next-year mode. A look at the team's first-round draft picks over the years may help explain some of it.

History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.