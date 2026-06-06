SARTELL (WJON News) -- A local high school student will get to roll into college thanks to a big win. Sartell-St. Stephen senior Faith Torborg won a car at the high school's annual graduation party.

Over 100 parents & volunteers make the party go.

The event is held at the high school every year after the graduation ceremony to give students a safe and fun night of games, entertainment, food, and prizes. 259 students attended this year's party, which is 85% of the Sartell-St. Stephen graduation class. Every student gets to go home with a prize.

They got to choose from a WooZoo fan, coolers, yard games, air fryers, and more. Events at the party included blackjack tables, video games, inflatables, a bean bag tournament, and unlimited food and drinks.

More than 75 local businesses support the party each year.

Torborg plans to attend the College of St. Benedict's to study Elementary Education and Exercise Science and says the timing for winning the car was perfect because the family car she uses is currently undergoing engine repairs. Miller Auto Plaza has donated the grand prize car to the Sartell-St. Stephen All Night Grad Party for over 20 years.

PHOTO courtesy of Hilary Burns PHOTO courtesy of Hilary Burns loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Hilary Burns PHOTO courtesy of Hilary Burns loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Hilary Burns PHOTO courtesy of Hilary Burns loading...

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