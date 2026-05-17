Sartell Graduation Blends Culture and Pride for Native Students [PHOTOS]
SARTELL (WJON News) -- It was a special day for some area graduates on Saturday. Sartell-St. Stephen High School held a graduation ceremony for its Native American Indigenous Parent Advisory Committee (NAIPAC) students. The graduates were joined by friends, family, and school leaders as they received an eagle feather and blanket.
American Indian Education Coordinator Stephen Casanova says it is a huge honor for the students to receive the eagle feather:
"We've talked a lot about the significance of the spirituality behind the eagle feather and what it means and what it means to receive one. It's one of the highest honors in our communities here in Minnesota, so they are actually very excited to be a part of this."
Casanova says the blanket is a symbol of what the students have accomplished, and the ceremony is a buildup to the students' future plans. Sartell-St. Stephen's NAIPAC program is in its sixth year, and this was the third annual graduation ceremony for the students.
White Earth Elder Joe Bigbear presented the students with their eagle feathers.
NAIPAC Secretary Rosario Garcia graduated from the program three years ago, and her mom helped to start it. She says as a former graduate, it is impactful to see the next generation receive the honor:
"I get to see the next generations continue on, and my graduation was a little bit smaller, not as big as this one, but with all these new people and everything, it looks ten times better, and I'm very supportive of every student that we have."
Garcia says the special graduation ceremony makes the students feel more connected to their culture and lets them recognize their accomplishments in a more intimate setting. All the students will go through Sartell-St. Stephen's full commencement ceremony on May 30th as well.
The seven 2026 NAIPAC graduates are:
Adriana Alvarado
Kiana Ayala
Cassidy Carry
Eric Flores
Aiden Juliot
Gabrielle Schumann
Anastasia Wills
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