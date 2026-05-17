Sartell Graduation Blends Culture and Pride for Native Students [PHOTOS]

Sartell Graduation Blends Culture and Pride for Native Students [PHOTOS]

Paul Habstritt, WJON

SARTELL (WJON News) -- It was a special day for some area graduates on Saturday. Sartell-St. Stephen High School held a graduation ceremony for its Native American Indigenous Parent Advisory Committee (NAIPAC) students. The graduates were joined by friends, family, and school leaders as they received an eagle feather and blanket.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

American Indian Education Coordinator Stephen Casanova says it is a huge honor for the students to receive the eagle feather:

"We've talked a lot about the significance of the spirituality behind the eagle feather and what it means and what it means to receive one. It's one of the highest honors in our communities here in Minnesota, so they are actually very excited to be a part of this."

Casanova says the blanket is a symbol of what the students have accomplished, and the ceremony is a buildup to the students' future plans. Sartell-St. Stephen's NAIPAC program is in its sixth year, and this was the third annual graduation ceremony for the students.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

White Earth Elder Joe Bigbear presented the students with their eagle feathers.

NAIPAC Secretary Rosario Garcia graduated from the program three years ago, and her mom helped to start it. She says as a former graduate, it is impactful to see the next generation receive the honor:

"I get to see the next generations continue on, and my graduation was a little bit smaller, not as big as this one, but with all these new people and everything, it looks ten times better, and I'm very supportive of every student that we have."

Garcia says the special graduation ceremony makes the students feel more connected to their culture and lets them recognize their accomplishments in a more intimate setting. All the students will go through Sartell-St. Stephen's full commencement ceremony on May 30th as well.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

The seven 2026 NAIPAC graduates are:

Adriana Alvarado
Kiana Ayala
Cassidy Carry
Eric Flores
Aiden Juliot
Gabrielle Schumann
Anastasia Wills

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years

Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today

These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [From: 25 ways you could be saving money today]

Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family

Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more.  

Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman

Filed Under: sartell st. stephen district
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON