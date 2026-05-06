High School Council Wins Prestigious National Excellence Award
SARTELL (WJON News) -- A group of area high school students has received a national award. The Sartell-St. Stephen High School Student Council has been recognized with the National Gold Council of Excellence Award. The honor is awarded annually by the National Association of Student Councils (NASC).
NASC is supported by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
It recognizes student councils for leadership, service, and activities that improve the school and community. Advisor Karrie Fredrickson says the council works hard all year to try to build connections with many groups and dedicates time and energy to events that serve as a ripple to impact the student body and community.
Superintendent Michael Rivard says the recognition reflects the long history of how Sartell-St. Stephen students on the student council provide leadership, service, and pride at the high school each day, and the positive impact they make on the Sartell-St. Stephen community.
A student council must demonstrate successful sponsorship and participation in activities that serve the school and community in order to receive the award.
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