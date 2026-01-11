SARTELL (WJON News) -- An area high school will hold its third event to help fight cancer on Thursday. The Sartell-St. Stephen Boys' Hockey Team is holding its Stick It To Cancer game against River Lakes. The team has held games to help Tanner's Team in the past, but this year, they are joining the football team's Tackle Cancer and the volleyball team's Dig Pink games.

The team feels the Stick It To Cancer Game holds a lot of meaning.

Head Coach Ryan Hacker says fundraising games like this are always meaningful, no matter what cause they are playing for:

"I know from my personal experience, my wife has had to deal with battling cancer a couple of times, so a cause like this is very close to the heart."

Hacker says it is great to see the players, fans, and community support the special games.

Senior Tanner Burris says it is important for the team to learn to give back to those who support them:

"I think it is a great opportunity to give back to the community and everything cause everybody comes and supports us, and we don't know what they're dealing with, so being able to support them and showing our love back to them is pretty cool."

Everyone who attends the game will be entered into a raffle for a television and Minnesota Wild tickets. There will also be on-ice games like relay races and puck shooting. People can buy additional raffle tickets at the game and pink apparel to help support the fundraising effort as well.

READ MORE: Sartell’s Tackle Cancer Game Brings Community Together For A Cause

Senior Brayden Klande says it is a privilege for them to be able to take part and help raise money for cancer:

"I think this is an important cause for us to take part in because we've had teammates now and in the past that have been impacted by this, and we're just honored to be able to take part in this game."

Senior Drew Bollinger says it is great for the team to be able to give something back:

"I think it is just a great opportunity to give back. Usually, we're just playing for the community and for our fans, but now, not only are we playing for a win, but we're playing against cancer, and I love that."

Coach Hacker says the game is a win-win for the team, and while they don't have a specific goal in mind, they hope to raise several thousand dollars. Fans are encouraged to wear pink to the game, and it starts at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday at the Scheels Athletic Complex

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Minnesota-Born All Time NHL Scoring Leaders

St. Cloud's Stanley Cup Champion Nate Schmidt [GALLERY] Former St. Cloud Cathedral and University of Minnesota standout Nate Schmidt will bring the Stanley Cup to St. Cloud on August 25th. Here's a look at his career through photos.