SARTELL (WJON News) -- An annual athletic contest to support a good cause will be back in 2025 and bigger than ever. Sartell High School Athletics is teaming up with St. Cloud Financial Credit Union (SCFCU) and St. Cloud Subaru for the third Annual Tackle Cancer Game on September 12th. Over the past two years, the game has raised over $20,000 to raise cancer awareness and support the Randy Shaver Cancer Research & Community Fund and the TriUnity Foundation.

What is new for 2025?

The event will expand to include volleyball and boys hockey in 2025, with the Dig Pink volleyball game on September 25th, and the Stick It to Cancer hockey game on January 15th, 2026. SCFCU President and CEO Jed Meyer says they are excited to continue to expand the partnership with Sartell Athletics and St. Cloud Subaru in the hopes of bringing even more people together for this impactful cause.

How can I help?

Fans who attend the games will help raise money in the fight against cancer and will have the opportunity to be entered into a drawing for three great prizes. People can also help ahead of time by purchasing shirts, jerseys, hats, and more in person at the Sartell Activities Office or via an online store.

