Parents Alert Police Over Gun Claims During High School Football Game
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Reports of a student flashing a gun at a local high school football game on Friday night turned out to be false. The Sartell Police Department says they received several reports near the end of the Sartell High School football game from parents whose children said they heard about a student at the game flashing a gun at other students. Officers already working the game responded quickly and determined that the student in question had already left the game and was with a parent.
Sartell Officers, with assistance from the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, made contact with the parent and said both the parent and student were cooperative. The student denied having a gun at the game or saying to anyone that they were carrying a gun. The parent consented to a search by Sherburne County Deputies, who did not locate a firearm. Additional interviews with students at the football game resulted in no confirmation of anyone seeing or being told that there was a student seen flashing a gun, only that they were told by friends that they heard the student in question had flashed a gun.
Sartell Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident, but at this time, there is no evidence that the student in question ever flashed a gun, and no one interviewed heard the student claim to have a firearm.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
