Can You Find Sartell High School’s Art Mugs Around Town?

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A special art project will be popping up all over Sartell starting on Wednesday. Sartell-St. Stephen High School students have hidden individually decorated coffee mugs all around town.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

You can find clues on the district's Facebook page or try to find them on your own. The Fill Your Cup Project is the idea of Art Teacher Erin Phillips. She says she was looking for a way to incorporate a public art experience into class:

"It made me think, maybe I could try to step outside of my comfort zone and think of ways we could bring art into the community a little bit more and I came up with this idea to spread some kindness and joy and get people to think about self-care and ways that they fill their cup."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

She says they have placed a card in each cup with a QR code so the people who find them can tell the class how they plan to fill their cup.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Over 30 students from grades 9 through 12 have made, decorated, and then hidden coffee cups around town. Freshman Kiara Makarrall says she was excited for the project and had a lot of ideas right away for her cup:

"I kind of wanted a regular size mug but I kind of got some inspiration from an art teacher next door, the ceramics teacher was testing out some things and I'm like oh I really like that style and I really wanted to try it out so that's where I got my inspiration from and I just carved a bunch of designs into it that I liked."

Freshman Story Haws says it has been a fun project to do:

"I thought it would be really cool to sort of spread art into the community, you know, try to make people happy."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Some of the mugs will have notes from the students in them too telling the finder how they fill their cup for the holidays. Phillips says it has been a rewarding project for the class and she hopes it is a positive experience for everyone in the community. She says the plan is to have all the mugs found by the end of the semester on January 17th.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Cozy Up at This New Coffee Shop in Long Prairie

Come Visit St. Augusta, Minnesota in Pictures