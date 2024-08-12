It’s Game On For Fall High School Sports

SARTELL (WJON News) -- It is a sure sign that summer is coming to a close. No it's not the start of the state fair, it's the start of fall sports practice at area high schools.

Monday was the first day schools could start holding workouts for various fall activities. Sartell-Stephen High School started practices for numerous fall sports and Activities Director Bruce Thompson says it's a great time of year:

"Lots of energy, lots of excitement, we had our fall kickoff meeting last Tuesday, had a packed house, really shows the investment of our student-athletes, our community, our parents, so really excited to get thing going."

The start of the high school sports season can be a busy time for parents too. Andrea Benninghoff is the Sartell Head Girls' Soccer Coach and has a daughter on the team and one in volleyball as well. Benninghoff says it's hectic but she wouldn't have it any other way:

"So it gets a little crazy because I have my schedule and trying to get to my younger daughter's stuff makes it really tough with all the travel for them and me and just the craziness of summer and trying to kind of have our own family time makes it a little tough."

Both Thompson and Benninghoff say the start of fall practice is a little bittersweet for students because they are excited for sports to be starting but at the same time, they know school is right around the corner.

Sports that can start holding practices as of Monday include Football, Girls' Tennis, Boys' & Girls' Soccer, Volleyball, Cross Country, and Swimming & Diving.

