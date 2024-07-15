See What Happens When The Sun Goes Down At Sleepover Safari

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Have you ever wondered what happens at a zoo at night? Pine Grove Zoo in Little Falls has your chance to find out. The Zoo is bringing back its Sleepover Safari for the first time in 11 years.

There will be activities, treats, and people get to pitch their tent and find out what the animals do once it is dark out. Zoo Director Marnita Van Hoecke says it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience and they are happy to be able to bring it back:

"When people can get together and create these lifelong memories, to be able to be a part of that is truly unique and exciting for us as well so we're kind of happy to do this and we're excited to get it going."

She says the Safari went away for a while they had to work through some city policies but they are proud to be able to bring it back. Van Hoecke says the animals get excited for the sleepover too:

"The animals are very attuned to what is quote on quote normal and so when they see people here late at night or after dark they do act differently because that is not a norm for them and so they do tend to talk a little bit more and have a lot more things to say."

She says people will get to do a night hike through the park, which no one has ever done before, and some animal encounters too. The Sleepover Safari takes place from 7 p.m. on Friday until 9:00 a.m. on Saturday and it is $55 for adults and $45 for kids. Find this story on the WJON Mobile App for a link to register.

